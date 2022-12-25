Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

