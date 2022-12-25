Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 45,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

