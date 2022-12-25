Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,236,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 12.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.99 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

