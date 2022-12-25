Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 3,696 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody's Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average of $280.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

