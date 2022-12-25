Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

