Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,959,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 298,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $155.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35.

