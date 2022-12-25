Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 303,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

GILD stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

