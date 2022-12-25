Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.44 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 990,485 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.41. The company has a market cap of £25.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

