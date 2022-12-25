Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 112.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 30.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

