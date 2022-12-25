Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 14,350 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 414.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.