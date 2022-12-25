AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.06

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.06 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 50.61 ($0.61). AO World shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.63), with a volume of 637,611 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £302.30 million and a PE ratio of -40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AO World Company Profile

In other news, insider John Roberts acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £5,124 ($6,224.49).

(Get Rating)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.