1,000 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.69 and its 200-day moving average is $246.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

