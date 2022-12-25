Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 697.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.51. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

