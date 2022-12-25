Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as low as $16.86. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 15,172 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($202.13) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($323.40) to €310.00 ($329.79) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($345.74) to €257.00 ($273.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

