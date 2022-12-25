Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

