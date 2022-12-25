Consolidated Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. PayPal accounts for about 2.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 216.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

