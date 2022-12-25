iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.32.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

