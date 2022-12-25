Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $65.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

