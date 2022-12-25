Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

