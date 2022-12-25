Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.