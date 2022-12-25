Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.