Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,527,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,527,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.