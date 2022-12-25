The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 2.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.0 %

About Trade Desk

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.