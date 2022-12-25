Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 152,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.47 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

