Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

