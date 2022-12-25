7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 66,290 shares.

7digital Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.26.

About 7digital Group

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.

