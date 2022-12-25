Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 800 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

