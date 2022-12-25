Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $132.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

