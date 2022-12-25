Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

