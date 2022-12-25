Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.