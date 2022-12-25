Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

