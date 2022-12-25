Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.55 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and $69,671.03 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00021083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,143,640 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

