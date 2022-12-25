Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 437.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

IQLT opened at $32.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

