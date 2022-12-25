Intergy Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,389 shares of company stock worth $6,158,404 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.