Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 325 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 100.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

