Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.