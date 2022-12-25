Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $348.88 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

