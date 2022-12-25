Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

