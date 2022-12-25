Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $481.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.90 and its 200 day moving average is $342.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

