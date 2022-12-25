Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

