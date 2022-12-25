Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.85.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.72. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

