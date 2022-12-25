Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.07 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

