Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

