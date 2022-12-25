Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $62.39 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.