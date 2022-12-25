Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of ON opened at $62.39 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Activity at onsemi
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
