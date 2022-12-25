Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 6,898 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

