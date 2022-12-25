Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 7.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $1,702,380. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.