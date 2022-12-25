Intergy Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 298,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

