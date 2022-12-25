Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWO stock opened at $214.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.