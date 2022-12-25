Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

