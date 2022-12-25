Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

